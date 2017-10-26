Racing pigs offer thrills, laughs at Hillsborough Co. Fair

Published:
Pig racing is a popular attraction at the Hillsborough County Fair.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Starting today, the Hillsborough County Fair in Dover is back up and running for its second and final weekend. Today is Dollar day which means they are only charging $1 admission and $1 a ride.

One of the most popular attractions is Robinson’s Racing Pigs.

This is a section of the fair where Randy and Sharon Ross race Potbelly pigs and the pigs also have a swimming competition in the middle of the race track.

Newly crowned Harvest Queens 17 year old Olivia Frazier who won Senior Harvest Queen and 16 year old Taryn Storter won Junior Harvest Queen will be on hand throughout the fair to sign autographs, take pictures and talk to people enjoying the fair.

Sunday is the last day to enjoy the Hillsborough County Fair.

