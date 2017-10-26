Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Mole-Style Chili with Smoky Caesar Salad

Mole-Style Chili with Smoky Caesar Salad

Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 45 minutes (Makes 4 servings (with leftovers))

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with your favorite chili toppings such as avocado, shredded cheese, sour cream, and cilantro, and fruit parfaits for dessert.

This is a non-traditional style chili that is slightly bitter. Add 1 tablespoon additional brown sugar for a sweeter taste.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Meat

1 lb lean ground beef, 7% fat

Produce

1 cup prediced yellow onions

2 ripe Hass avocados

2 ears fresh corn

1 (10-oz) Caesar salad kit

1/2 cup smoked sun-dried tomatoes

Dairy

1/2 cup strong cold-brewed coffee

Dry Grocery

1 (1.25-oz) package chili seasoning

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

2 (10-oz) cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes with green chiles

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 (15-oz) cans reduced-sodium black beans

4 cups beef stock (or broth)

2 oz dark chocolate

2 teaspoons chipotle hot sauce

From Your Pantry

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup brown sugar

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare chili and begin to simmer (10 minutes)

Prepare salad 5 minutes before chili is complete; serve (35 minutes)

Recipe: Mole-Style Chili

Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 45 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup prediced yellow onions

1 lb lean ground beef, 7% fat

1 (1.25-oz) package chili seasoning

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 (15-oz) cans reduced-sodium black beans, drained

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 (10-oz) cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes with green chiles

1/2 cup strong cold-brewed coffee

4 cups beef stock (or broth)

2 oz dark chocolate

1 ripe Hass avocado, coarsely chopped

Steps:

1. Preheat large stockpot on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil and onions in pot; cook and stir 3–4 minutes or until onions are tender. Add beef, seasoning, pumpkin pie spice, and sugar; cook 4–5 minutes, stirring to crumble meat, and until no pink remains.

2. Drain beans. Stir in tomato paste, tomatoes, coffee, beans, and stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low; simmer 30 minutes (or 1 hour). Break chocolate into pieces; stir in during last 5 minutes of cook time, until melted, and sauce has thickened. Chop avocado. Top chili with avocado; serve.

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 270kcal; FAT 11g; SAT FAT 3.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 50mg; SODIUM 750mg; CARB 25g; FIBER 4g;

SUGARS 10g; PROTEIN 21g; VIT A 6%; VIT C 15%; CALC 6%; IRON 15%

Recipe: Smoky Caesar Salad

Total Time – 5 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

2 ears fresh corn

1 (10-oz) Caesar salad kit

2 teaspoons chipotle hot sauce

1/2 cup smoked sun-dried tomatoes, coarsely chopped

1 ripe Hass avocado, coarsely chopped

Steps:

1.Slice corn from cobs (about 1 1/2 cups) into salad bowl; scrape cobs with back of knife to release remaining juices. Add dressing packet from salad kit and hot sauce to corn; stir until blended.

2. Chop tomatoes; peel, pit, and chop avocado. Add to bowl with remaining salad kit ingredients; toss to coat. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 270kcal; FAT 17g; SAT FAT 1g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 350mg; CARB 28g; FIBER 8g;

SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 7g; VIT A 70%; VIT C 35%; CALC 4%; IRON 15%