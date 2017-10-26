Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Mole-Style Chili with Smoky Caesar Salad

Mole-Style Chili with Smoky Caesar Salad
Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 45 minutes (Makes 4 servings (with leftovers))
APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with your favorite chili toppings such as avocado, shredded cheese, sour cream, and cilantro, and fruit parfaits for dessert.
This is a non-traditional style chili that is slightly bitter. Add 1 tablespoon additional brown sugar for a sweeter taste.
MEAL SHOPPING LIST
Meat
1 lb lean ground beef, 7% fat
Produce
1 cup prediced yellow onions
2 ripe Hass avocados
2 ears fresh corn
1 (10-oz) Caesar salad kit
1/2 cup smoked sun-dried tomatoes
Dairy
1/2 cup strong cold-brewed coffee
Dry Grocery
1 (1.25-oz) package chili seasoning
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
2 (10-oz) cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes with green chiles
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 (15-oz) cans reduced-sodium black beans
4 cups beef stock (or broth)
2 oz dark chocolate
2 teaspoons chipotle hot sauce
From Your Pantry
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/4 cup brown sugar
COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare chili and begin to simmer (10 minutes)
Prepare salad 5 minutes before chili is complete; serve (35 minutes)
Recipe: Mole-Style Chili
Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 45 minutes (Makes 8 servings)
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup prediced yellow onions
1 lb lean ground beef, 7% fat
1 (1.25-oz) package chili seasoning
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 (15-oz) cans reduced-sodium black beans, drained
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 (10-oz) cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes with green chiles
1/2 cup strong cold-brewed coffee
4 cups beef stock (or broth)
2 oz dark chocolate
1 ripe Hass avocado, coarsely chopped
Steps:
1. Preheat large stockpot on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil and onions in pot; cook and stir 3–4 minutes or until onions are tender. Add beef, seasoning, pumpkin pie spice, and sugar; cook 4–5 minutes, stirring to crumble meat, and until no pink remains.
2. Drain beans. Stir in tomato paste, tomatoes, coffee, beans, and stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low; simmer 30 minutes (or 1 hour). Break chocolate into pieces; stir in during last 5 minutes of cook time, until melted, and sauce has thickened. Chop avocado. Top chili with avocado; serve.
CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 270kcal; FAT 11g; SAT FAT 3.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 50mg; SODIUM 750mg; CARB 25g; FIBER 4g;
SUGARS 10g; PROTEIN 21g; VIT A 6%; VIT C 15%; CALC 6%; IRON 15%
Recipe: Smoky Caesar Salad
Total Time – 5 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
2 ears fresh corn
1 (10-oz) Caesar salad kit
2 teaspoons chipotle hot sauce
1/2 cup smoked sun-dried tomatoes, coarsely chopped
1 ripe Hass avocado, coarsely chopped
Steps:
1.Slice corn from cobs (about 1 1/2 cups) into salad bowl; scrape cobs with back of knife to release remaining juices. Add dressing packet from salad kit and hot sauce to corn; stir until blended.
2. Chop tomatoes; peel, pit, and chop avocado. Add to bowl with remaining salad kit ingredients; toss to coat. Serve.
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 270kcal; FAT 17g; SAT FAT 1g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 350mg; CARB 28g; FIBER 8g;
SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 7g; VIT A 70%; VIT C 35%; CALC 4%; IRON 15%