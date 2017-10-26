Prints Charming

Layers of pattern bring serious style to any interior—and the pages of every shelter magazine currently feature this well-loved look. This bright, lively interior design book is like no other: it shows readers how to choose and use pattern (whether on upholstered furniture, walls, and floors, or in curtains, rugs, and accessories) to create gorgeous room designs. It also teaches readers how to layer pattern for fresh, exciting, personalized spaces. The book is delightfully illustrated with inspiring images of design elements and finished rooms—and each chapter is packed with lively DIY projects, plus Dos and Don’ts, Try This, and more.

