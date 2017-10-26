Police investigating suspicious Snapchat post by Sarasota High School student

Photo: WFLA

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a suspicious social media post on Thursday.

Police were notified by Sarasota High School administration that Snapchat posts had generated concern about a potential threat to the school.

A student at the school brought the messages to the attention of teachers.

Police detectives were able to locate the person who posted the message on Snapchat.

Detectives spoke with the girl and her parents.

Currently, police do not have any information to support any type of threat to students and staff at Sarasota High School.

Additional uniformed officers will be on campus on Friday to allow any concerns to be addressed.

