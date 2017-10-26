Police chief to patrol Seminole Heights during Halloween trick-or-treating as killer remains at large

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla (WFLA) — Tampa police officers continue searching for the person who killed three people, Monica Hoffa, Benjamin Mitchell and Anthony Naiboa, in Seminole Heights.

Police presence is heavy in the neighborhood, and officers have been told by Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn to “bring his head to me.”

Residents feel some relief seeing officers there, but now parents are starting to worry about Halloween. Residents have been told to stay indoors at night, and not walk alone when the sun sets.

At a roll call Wednesday in Seminole Heights, Tampa Police Chief Bryan Dugan said Halloween and trick-or-treating is still a go.

“I’m gonna go out there, I’ll be personally on patrol, and you know what? If somebody wants to walk with me, they can walk with me. I’ll walk with their family and get candy with them, I might even take some of their candy,” he said.

The reward in the case has been increase. Residents held a fundraiser and raised $5,000 more to add to the amount. Now, the reward is $30,000 for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.

RELATED COVERAGE: