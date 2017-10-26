Police chief to patrol Seminole Heights during Halloween trick-or-treating as killer remains at large

By Published:

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla (WFLA) — Tampa police officers continue searching for the person who killed three people, Monica Hoffa, Benjamin Mitchell and Anthony Naiboa, in Seminole Heights.

Police presence is heavy in the neighborhood, and officers have been told by Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn to “bring his head to me.”

Residents feel some relief seeing officers there, but now parents are starting to worry about Halloween. Residents have been told to stay indoors at night, and not walk alone when the sun sets.

At a roll call Wednesday in Seminole Heights, Tampa Police Chief Bryan Dugan said Halloween and trick-or-treating is still a go.

“I’m gonna go out there, I’ll be personally on patrol, and you know what? If somebody wants to walk with me, they can walk with me. I’ll walk with their family and get candy with them, I might even take some of their candy,” he said.

The reward in the case has been increase. Residents held a fundraiser and raised $5,000 more to add to the amount. Now, the reward is $30,000 for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.

Follow Avery Cotton on Facebook

RELATED COVERAGE: 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s