Pinellas Park bicyclist dies after shooting, police have 16-year-old in custody

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The victim of a shooting in Pinellas Park on Monday has died.
Pinellas Park police say John Chesterfield died Wednesday at a hospital, turning the investigation into a homicide.
Chesterfield was shot Monday at 7 p.m. in the 6600 block of 62nd Avenue North.
Pinellas Park police detectives were able to identify the shooting suspect.
The 16-year-old suspect was located Thursday afternoon and is now in custody.
The teenager’s name has not been released.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW