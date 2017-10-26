Pinellas Park bicyclist dies after shooting, police have 16-year-old in custody

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The victim of a shooting in Pinellas Park on Monday has died.

Pinellas Park police say John Chesterfield died Wednesday at a hospital, turning the investigation into a homicide.

Chesterfield was shot Monday at 7 p.m. in the 6600 block of 62nd Avenue North.

Pinellas Park police detectives were able to identify the shooting suspect.

The 16-year-old suspect was located Thursday afternoon and is now in custody.

The teenager’s name has not been released.

