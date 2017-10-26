North Carolina town prohibits trick-or-treating after age 12

(WRAL) – An ordinance in a North Carolina town prohibits anyone older than 12 from going trick-or-treating.

The ordinance in Apex has been in place since 1973, but not many people in the town were aware.

Themes

Apex police said that, while it has been on the books for decades, it is not widely enforced. The ordinance also states that all trick-or-treating has to be done by 9 p.m.

“It’s a complete surprise that it has been, but what’s interesting to me is the fact that they don’t enforce it. So, if you have something as a policy but don’t really enforce it, is it really a policy?” said Jennifer Parker, a local mother.

Other residents believe the ordinance should either be enforced or reconsidered.

The town of Holly Springs passed a similar resolution last week. A spokesperson with the town said these are recommendation, not requirements.

Click here to read more.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW