Maroon 5 announces Tampa concert date

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa fans, get ready to show off your “Moves Like Jagger”—Maroon 5 is coming to town.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning multiplatinum band is bringing its “Red Pill Blues” tour to AMALIE Arena on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 8 p.m.

“Red Pill Blues”, the band’s 6th studio album, is set to debut on November 3.

Tickets for the AMALIE Arena date of the tour, $45 to $145.75, go on sale November 4 at 10:00 a.m. at the McDonald’sTicket Office at AMALIE Arena, at Ticketmaster outlets and on Ticketmaster.com. Order tickets by phone by calling 800.745.3000. Advanced parking passes are available at Ticketmaster.com or the ticket office.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning on Monday, October 30. U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online between October 30 and November 10 will be able to redeem one physical or digital copy of Maroon 5’s new album “Red Pill Blues”. All albums must be redeemed by February 3, 2018.

For more information, visit amaliearena.com or call 813.301.2500.

