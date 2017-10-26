Man recalls hearing gunfire, seeing person of interest in Seminole Heights murders sprint down street

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Aaron Kornhauser will never forget October 9.

He heard the sound, then he felt a chill run down his spine.

It was gunfire, right outside his house.

Seconds later, a stranger was seen sprinting down the street.

Kornhauser described the unnerving moment as scary and surreal.

First, the gunfire, then the guy.

Why was this mystery man running full speed in front of Kornhauser’s home in Seminole Heights?

Is he the killer in this triple murder case that neighbors are convinced is the work of a serial killer?

It is a strong possibility, according to law enforcement.

“Gunfire is one of those things that you hear it and you know exactly what it is,” said Kornhauser.

What the man in the video most likely did not realize is that he was caught on camera the entire time.

He was seen walking in the direction of Benjamin Mitchell’s murder.

Then, came the bullets, and seconds later, the man was seen running in the opposite direction.

“You see somebody going that direction. Within a matter of minutes, you see them running the other direction,” said Kornhauser.

Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan had this to say about the man in the video.

“The cop in me says, ‘why are you running seconds after the murder of Benjamin Mitchell,'” said the chief.

It is a question with no clear answer. Police admit this is certainly one of their theories, that the man in the video is the killer.

But, the new video released Thursday comes with a word of caution from the chief – a message to profilers, asking them not to speculate.

“This isn’t Vegas. This is a homicide investigation,” he said.

Cops are not calling the man in the video the killer, but rather a person of interest.

They are certainly interested in finding him. The chief specifically spoke about people in the community sharing tips.

“I want someone to step up and go, ‘this is who we think that person is,'” he said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW