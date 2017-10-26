Man arrested for breaking in, stealing signed dollar bills off walls of Siesta Key restaurant

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A North Port man was arrested this week after deputies say he was caught trying to use stolen one dollar bills at a Publix.

On Wednesday morning, deputies were called to the Siesta Key Oyster Bar on Ocean Boulevard for reports of an overnight burglary.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the restaurant manager arrived to work and found damage to the door and frame, as well as missing dollar bills.

The bills get signed by customers and are then stapled to the walls and ceiling as decoration. Deputies say the suspect ripped open a deadbolt-locked door on the restaurant patio and stole approximately $150 in one dollar bills from inside.

Shortly after deputies saw surveillance video, they identified the suspect as 51-year-old Danny Limongelli. They say he was identified from previous encounters and was known to frequent the Gulf Gate area.

Deputies contacted several businesses in that area asking them to keep an eye out for signed dollar bills.

The sheriff’s office says a vigilant Publix employee contacted them just after 4 p.m. Wednesday and let them know Limongelli was inside the store and trying to pass the dollar bills. Deputies found him with several signed dollar bills in his pockets still.

Limongelli was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied structure and is being held in the Sarasota County Jail on $1,500 bond.