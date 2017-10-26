Local veterans get help launching businesses through crowd lending

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As more veterans make their way back into the civilian work force, many are opting to launch their own small business. There is now a way anyone can help veterans launch their new life through a concept called StreetShares.

The crowd lending concept is taking off nationwide and right here in Tampa Bay.

“Some folks will do it because they want to see their money grow – other people do it because they want to make a difference,” said Brendon Dibella, who is Vice President of Development & Strategy for StreetShares, Inc.

You can invest just a few dollars or thousands to the fund. Investors can earn 5 percent on their money.

Many of America’s 21.8 million veterans share a strong connection to their fellow vets. The program started with vets lending to vets, but now everyone can join the fund.

