Local veterans get help launching businesses through crowd lending

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As more veterans make their way back into the civilian work force, many are opting to launch their own small business. There is now a way anyone can help veterans launch their new life through a concept called StreetShares.
The crowd lending concept is taking off nationwide and right here in Tampa Bay.
“Some folks will do it because they want to see their money grow – other people do it because they want to make a difference,” said Brendon Dibella, who is Vice President of Development & Strategy for StreetShares, Inc.
You can invest just a few dollars or thousands to the fund. Investors can earn 5 percent on their money.
Many of America’s 21.8 million veterans share a strong connection to their fellow vets. The program started with vets lending to vets, but now everyone can join the fund.
Learn about StreetShares here.
Click here to watch Gayle’s report about StreetShares Friday on News Channel 8 from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and see how crowdlending helped a local couple accomplish their dream of owning a business
