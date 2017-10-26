Kellogg redesigns Corn Pops boxes after ‘racist’ art call out on Twitter

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WFLA/AP) — Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.

The box shows cartoon Corn Pops hanging out in a retail mall. Author Saladin Ahmed complained on Twitter that the cereal box is “teaching kids racism” because the only brown Corn Pop depicted is working as a janitor scrubbing the floor.

hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism. pic.twitter.com/Nh7M7IFawW — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 24, 2017

Ahmed, author of the Marvel Comics series “Black Bolt.”

“Yes it’s a tiny thing, but when you see your kid staring at this over breakfast and realize millions of other kids are doing the same.”

Within hours of Ahmed’s tweet Tuesday, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based maker of cereals and Pop Tarts said the artwork had been updated and will reach stores soon.

Kellogg apologized and said it’s committed to diversity and didn’t intend to offend anyone.

USA Today reported about the Corn Pops complaint earlier.

