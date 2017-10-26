Government to release 2,800 secret JFK assassination records, Trump blocks release of

By Published:
This image provided by the Warren Commission is an overhead view of President John F. Kennedy's car in Dallas motorcade on Nov. 22, 1963, and was the commission's Exhibit No. 698. Special agent Clinton J. Hill is shown riding atop the rear of the limousine. President Donald Trump is caught in a push-pull on new details of Kennedy’s assassination, jammed between students of the killing who want every scrap of information and intelligence agencies that are said to be counseling restraint. How that plays out should be known on Oct. 26, 2017, when long-secret files are expected to be released. (Warren Commission via AP)

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – The government will release 2,800 secret John F. Kennedy assassination records.

President Trump blocked the release of other files, pending review.

