Full Sail University, Dan Patrick to launch School of Sportscasting

By Published: Updated:
(Source: Pixabay)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Full Sail University announced on Thursday they are partnering with sportscaster and radio personality Dan Patrick to launch a new School of Sportscasting.

The initiative will kick off with an early 2018 launch of undergraduate bachelor degree programs at the university, available on campus and online.

Patrick and the university are supported in the initiative by sports agency Playbook, Inc., who represents Dan Patrick.

Students will learn from Patrick and other veterans of the industry.

“By partnering with Dan Patrick, the leading sportscaster and renowned sports broadcast and radio personality on–air today, we further highlight the caliber of education provided to our student body,” said Full Sail University President Garry Jones.

Bachelor degrees can be achieved in 21 months on campus and 29 months online.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s