Full Sail University, Dan Patrick to launch School of Sportscasting

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Full Sail University announced on Thursday they are partnering with sportscaster and radio personality Dan Patrick to launch a new School of Sportscasting.

The initiative will kick off with an early 2018 launch of undergraduate bachelor degree programs at the university, available on campus and online.

Patrick and the university are supported in the initiative by sports agency Playbook, Inc., who represents Dan Patrick.

Students will learn from Patrick and other veterans of the industry.

“By partnering with Dan Patrick, the leading sportscaster and renowned sports broadcast and radio personality on–air today, we further highlight the caliber of education provided to our student body,” said Full Sail University President Garry Jones.

Bachelor degrees can be achieved in 21 months on campus and 29 months online.

