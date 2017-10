TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Tech Titans are this week’s News Channel 8 Friday Night Blitz Team of the Week.

The Titans got the W in a tough district match-up against Durrant High last Friday.

The Titans won the game 55-28, clinching a district title with the win.

News Channel 8 photojournalist Paul Lamison has much more on the story in the video above.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW