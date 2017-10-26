FPL wants to charge customers more to cover costs of Hurricane Irma

(WFLA) – Florida Power & Light’s new proposal is sure to anger a few customers.

The energy company is trying to recoup an estimated $1.3 billion from customers to help pay for the damage caused by Hurricane Irma, the Miami Herald reports, meaning FPL customers couple be paying more on their monthly bill, and will continue to do so through 2020. The new costs would start showing up on bills as soon as March.

“FPL’s storm reserve fund was fully depleted by hurricanes Hermine and Matthew last year, and as with most states across the U.S., the costs of responding to major natural disasters are not covered by the regular rates paid by electric customers in Florida,” FPL spokesman David McDermitt said in an email to the newspaper Thursday. “We understand that no one wants to pay more for energy or any other service, and we plan to request permission from the Florida Public Service Commission to recover Hurricane Irma recovery costs over the next few years to keep the impact on electric rates more manageable for FPL customers.”

Customers are currently paying an extra $3.36 each month to cover the costs from Hurricane Matthew, which hit Florida in 2016. If the new plan comes to fruition, customers will start paying an additional $4 a month, a 64 cent increase. The amount is expected to increase to $5.50 each month in 2019.

