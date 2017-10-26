Former FBI agent, USF professor says Seminole Heights murderer is a serial killer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An assistant professor at the University of South Florida who recently worked as an FBI agent believes a serial killer is behind the murders in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa.

Dr. Bryanna Fox has consulted with nearly a dozen federal and local law enforcement agencies and calls the case unusual.

Fox previously worked cold cases with Tampa police and is an expert on criminal behavior.

“From a research perspective, this would fit the definition of a serial killer,” Fox said.

Three innocent victims were randomly killed over a 10 day period for no apparent reason. They were all walking through Seminole Heights at night at the time of their deaths, according to police.

“The only motivation this offender has is to kill,” Fox said.

Interim Chief Brian Dugan is staying away from using the term “serial killer.” He says they aren’t sure whether there are one or multiple people behind the crimes.

“This serial killer is unique. He’s not pre-selecting his victims; he’s definitely not stalking them, following them. The third victim wasn’t even meant to be in Seminole Heights at that time,” Fox said.

Dugan is desperately looking for answers and released new surveillance video of a person of interest running from the scene seconds after the first murder.

“Report everything,” Fox said.

She says communities often times give the most valuable information that could help solve a crime.

“For this killer to go uncaught, he has to get lucky every single time, but for the police to catch him, they only have to get lucky once.”

