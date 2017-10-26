Dog found 2 weeks after escaping from crate at Tampa Intl. Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A dog that escaped before she was to be put on a plane at Tampa International Airport earlier this month has been found and reunited with her family.

Two weeks ago, 4-year-old Brady managed to get away from workers who were getting ready to load her on a plane at the airport. Brady was supposed to be put on a plane to Bermuda to go live with her family who had moved away from the Tampa Bay area.

But she was able to chew through her crate inside a tram and took off running when workers opened the tram door.

Since that day, crews have been out in full force searching for the dog. Brady’s owners even returned from Bermuda to try and find their beloved pet. They hired search dogs and handlers to track Brady’s scent.

Thankfully, Brady was located Thursday. According to her owner, Bill Gideon, she was found on airport property and has lost about 16 lbs.

She is now being treated at BluePearl Veterinary Partners hospital in Tampa. They tell us Brady is in stable condition and undergoing evaluation.

Brady’s owner Bill Gideon had to return to Bermuda. His wife stayed behind to search for Brady and is here in Tampa. She was reunited with Brady on Thursday shortly after Brady was found.

