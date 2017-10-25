WATCH: Mayor Buckhorn, Chief Dugan address concerns over Seminole Heights murders in roll call

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH ROLL CALL LIVE
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Interim Chief Brian Dugan are meeting for a roll call in Seminole Heights.
It’s happening at Giddens Park at 5202 N 12th Street.
The officials are there to discuss the investigations into three recent homicides in the area and plan to address any concerns residents have about safety.
