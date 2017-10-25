WATCH: 5-foot gator pulled from underground pipe at Martin County construction site

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — It took more than a plumber to unblock an underground pipe in Martin County this week.
A construction crew working on a project in Indiantown Monday morning came across an alligator around 11 a.m. and notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the gator tried to escape the workers by running into a pipe on the construction site.
A local trapper contacted by FWC officers responded to the site and was able to pull the muddy 5-foot gator from the pipe.
Thankfully no one was injured and the sheriff’s office says the interruption was minimal.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Tampa Bay Rays look to leave St. Pete & Trop for new Ybor City ballpark
- Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Polk County
- Park hikers may have died in ‘sympathetic murder-suicide’
- Gunshots ring out in Seminole Heights, residents call 911 fearing 4th victim
- 12-foot gator caught wandering on Florida Beach