Thursday is ‘Dollar Day’ at Hillsborough County Fair, final day is Sunday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Get your singles out because Thursday is “Dollar Day” at the Hillsborough County Fair!
Dollar Day means you will pay one dollar for entry and a dollar for each ride.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday evening and will remain open until 10 p.m.
Lamb jumping takes place at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Here is the rest of the fair schedule:
- Friday: The fair is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and the truck and tractor pull takes place at 7 p.m.
- Saturday: The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Hillsborough deputies will be at the fair around 1 p.m. with a helicopter and K-9 demonstrations at the stadium. Another truck and tractor pull takes place at 7 p.m.
- Sunday: The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The demolition derby is at 3 p.m. in the stadium. The baby parade takes place at 12:30 p.m. and Gospel jam is at 2 p.m.
Sunday is the final day of the Hillsborough County Fair and a church bulletin will get you into the fair for free.
