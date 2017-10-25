TECO adding more lighting in Seminole Heights following 3 murders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Electric is working to add more lighting to areas in Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood to improve security following three deadly shootings there.

Three people were killed at random. The murders happened over a 10 day period.

TECO wants to step up its efforts to help the community. Crews will be adding LED streetlights, which provide better-quality light and good nighttime color rendering, which helps law enforcement and may help to curb crime.

“In addition to the shorter days of autumn, recent criminal activity in this area has made everyone more aware of their surroundings,” said Art Bosshart, Tampa Electric’s manager of Outdoor Lighting. “We are proud to be here for our community by supporting the safety of our customers and their neighborhoods.”

Tampa Electric has accelerated the maintenance schedule in Seminole Heights to repair all outages as quickly as possible. They say 10 crews worked in the area Tuesday, instead of the typical one or two. In the past six weeks, more than 250 street lights and area lights in this neighborhood have been repaired, with more to come.

Help Tampa Electric keep our streets safe:

• To report a malfunctioning street light, complete the online form at tampaelectric.com/ReportLight or call Tampa Electric Customer Care at 813-223-0800.

• If you are interested in adding an area light to your property, complete the online form at tampaelectric.com/BrightChoices or call 813-635-1500.

Tampa police have been giving out light bulbs to Seminole Heights residents as well. For more information about the light bulbs, contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.

The three victims were shot and killed over a 10-day stretch: Benjamin Mitchell, 22, was killed on Oct. 9 at North 15th Street and Frierson Avenue; Monica Hoffa, 32, was killed on Oct. 13 in the 1000 block of New Orleans Avenue East, and Anthony Naiboa, 20, was killed on 15th Street near Wilder Avenue.

