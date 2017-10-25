SWAT responds to barricaded suspect with knife at Fort Lauderdale hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – A SWAT team is on the scene of a possible hostage situation in Fort Lauderdale.
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said a suspect armed with a knife barricaded himself at the Broward Health Medical Center on 1600 S Andrews Ave., and may be holding two people hostage.
No further details are available at this time.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Driver of truck stolen during carjacking dies after shootout with St. Pete police
- Tampa Bay Rays look to leave St. Pete & Trop for new Ybor City ballpark
- VIDEO: Florida deputy accused of stealing from dead man’s home
- Free Sushi Day at P.F. Changs on Oct. 26
- Child bitten by venomous snake at Florida day care center
- Body found is missing Texas toddler; father says she choked on milk
- Park hikers may have died in ‘sympathetic murder-suicide’
- Citrus County Animal Control officers seize 65 dogs from elderly couple
- 8 fun ways to celebrate Halloween in Tampa Bay