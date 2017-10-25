SWAT responds to barricaded suspect with knife at Fort Lauderdale hospital

By Published:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – A SWAT team is on the scene of a possible hostage situation in Fort Lauderdale.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said a suspect armed with a knife barricaded himself at the Broward Health Medical Center on 1600 S Andrews Ave., and may be holding two people hostage.

No further details are available at this time.

