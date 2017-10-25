Speeders on Himes Ave. have South Tampa mom worried about her kids’ safety

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH “News Channel 8 Today”

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A South Tampa mom is fed up with Speeders endangering children in her neighborhood, soo she contacted Leslee Lacey and Speed Busters.

After hearing about a Facebook group of mothers who feel powerless about speeders putting their children in danger, Leslee went out to meet one mom along Himes Avenue, which is one of South Tampa’s main roadways.

Leslee says many drivers choose to use Himes Avenue as an alternate to the more congested Dale Mabry Highway. That takes them speeding right past Himes and San Luis Street, where the Grossman family take regular family wagon strolls.

Erin Grossman, is at her wits end when it comes to seeing speeders down Himes and on the surrounding neighborhood streets. “It’s just awful I have two small kids I have babies. We frequent the neighborhood on a regular basis. We always walk through the sidewalks through the parks and I fear for their safety I fear for mine,” explained Erin.

Watch “News Channel 8 Today” between 4:30 am and 7 a.m. on Thursday to find out how fast people were driving on Himes Avenue and see what Leslee did about it.

Follow Leslee Lacey on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-