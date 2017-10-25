Sister of Seminole Heights murder victim speaks out about sibling’s killing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ivy Hoffa-Gates will never forget the phone call. It didn’t seem real. It just so happens it came on the unluckiest date on the calendar – Friday the 13th.

For the sibling of slain Seminole Heights resident, Monica Hoffa, this is torture. A killer is walking the streets, the same street where he took her sister’s life.

She is left with an agonizing question. Why?

It was the first thing she thought of when she picked up the phone. What she heard on the other end had to be some sort of mistake. There was no way this could possibly be true. The news was so horrifying, so gut wrenching, it left her speechless.

Her sister was murdered.

“It’s really hard,” Ivy told News Channel 8 during an exclusive interview. “There are no words to describe the emotions, the feelings we have.”

Her beloved sister became the target of a cold-blooded killer, a murderer terrorizing the community of Seminole Heights.

Wednesday marked day 16, and there has still been no arrest.

Even now when she thinks about it, it sounds far-fetched, foreign. It is as if she is hearing someone else’s story, but living her own nightmare.

“I really can’t put into words what I felt when I got that phone call, it was just surreal,” she said.

Ivy shutters when she imagines her kind-hearted 32-year-old sister, ambushed in the most savage way on city streets.

Ivy describes the pain as raw and real.

It has left her so brutally heartbroken, she is numb. But, she knows she must continue on a very important mission – telling her sister story.

It inspires strength. It keeps hope alive.

“My sister is the nicest person I’ve ever met, and I couldn’t believe someone would have done that to her”

