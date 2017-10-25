Silver Alert issued for missing Largo woman who suffers from cognitive impairment

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Largo woman who suffers from cognitive impairment.

Police said Linda Conley, 56, vanished on Monday near southbound I-275 at the Ulmerton Rd exit.

She was last seen driving a Blue 2009 Toyota Camry, tag#173QCY.

Police said Linda suffers from cognitive impairment and is likely lost. Her cell phone battery is dead.

Linda is 5’0″ and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Linda or the vehicle, please call local law enforcement or Detective Keith Wedin of the Largo Police Department at (727)587-6730.

