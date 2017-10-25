Plant City coonhound breeder accused of altering vet paperwork for dogs

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Facebook page for House of Blueticks, a Plant City dog breeder of Bluetick Coonhounds, shows dozens of rave reviews.

Some call the dogs wonderful, and the experience excellent.

But court paperwork shows that the owner, Kelly Davis-Bresser, sold at least seven dogs with altered vet paperwork.

“He’s been healthy since day one,” said Adam Hysell of Charlotte County, who bought a dog from Davis-Bresser six months ago.

Hysell explained how an investigator called to find out if the dog’s medical paperwork he received was forged.

It wasn’t, he said.

“I was surprised I mean, but you know, laws are laws. It is what it is. I was surprised it went that far but I never would’ve expected it because of how professional she was,” Hysell said on the phone.

8 On Your Side talked to Sherry Silk, the CEO of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

“I think going to a reputable place is much better than somebody who can easily forge paperwork,” Silk said.

She explained how it’s easy to forge health paperwork for dogs, so buyers must do their homework.

“I would just ask questions. I would ask who is that vet? And I would at least if you’re going to buy from someone on Craigslist, what was the vet, let me call the vet and verify,” Silk said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said Davis-Bresser used a local veterinarian’s name on some of the paperwork. Detectives also said she wasn’t able to show paperwork regarding some of the sales.

Davis-Bresser texted us and said, in part: “I learned my lesson. It has never and will never happen again.”