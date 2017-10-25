Orange Co. teacher fired after girl hit in face with scissors

ORLANDO, Fla (WKMG) – An Orange County middle school teacher was fired after a student said he threw a pair of scissors in class, striking her in the face.

“The teacher was mad today at school, he threw a scissors and it hit me,” the student said.

Jeymi Olivera said her daughter has marks on her cheek from her science teacher at Westridge Middle School. She said he was angry with another student.

“He was cursing, he kept saying a couple words,” the girl said.

She said he grabbed scissors from the other student and tossed them, hitting a whiteboard and ricocheted into the eighth grader’s face.

Her mother said it was the reaction from the school on Frida that made things worse. She got a call about the incident from her daughter, not the school.

“They really didn’t say much. I feel like they really didn’t make it a thing,” she said.

However, by Monday, the teacher was fired from the district.

