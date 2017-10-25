Orange Co. teacher fired after girl hit in face with scissors

By Published:

ORLANDO, Fla (WKMG) – An Orange County middle school teacher was fired after a student said he threw a pair of scissors in class, striking her in the face.

“The teacher was mad today at school, he threw a scissors and it hit me,” the student said.

Jeymi Olivera said her daughter has marks on her cheek from her science teacher at Westridge Middle School. She said he was angry with another student.

“He was cursing, he kept saying a couple words,” the girl said.

She said he grabbed scissors from the other student and tossed them, hitting a whiteboard and ricocheted into the eighth grader’s face.

Her mother said it was the reaction from the school on Frida that made things worse. She got a call about the incident from her daughter, not the school.

“They really didn’t say much. I feel like they really didn’t make it a thing,” she said.

However, by Monday, the teacher was fired from the district.

MORE TOP STORIES:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s