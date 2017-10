PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WFLA/WMAQ) – NICU babies are part of a new tradition at Advocate Children’s Hospital near Chicago.

They can’t trick-or-treat yet, but their parent’s used a lot of creativity to celebrate Halloween.

Costumes ranged from the Addams family to a beautiful tiny butterfly.

The little ones competed for “best dressed.”

Doctors at the hospital said it’s a much needed break during trying times for families.