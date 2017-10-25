‘Lone wolf’ accused of possessing destructive devices in Dunedin home to remain in mental health facility

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A “lone wolf,” accused of possessing destructive devices in his Dunedin home, is off the streets and is expected to stay at a mental health facility for the time being.

Randall Drake, 24, was arrested on October 19 after police executed a search warrant regarding child pornography at his home and found enough weapons to start a war.

Among the devices found at the home were an AK-47, a bat with nails protruding from it, three homemade bombs and maps and aerial photos of Essrig Elementary School, Ben Hill Middle School and a water treatment plant in Hillsborough County.

Detectives also found a chilling handwritten note stating, “The daughters come, and I am ready. I have fed on my hatred for centuries. My fury at those who imprisoned me shall be vast and without mercy. I shall have my bloody revenge, and then the WORLD WILL BURN BURN.”

Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri even compared Drake to the Las Vegas shooter.

Drake was charged with two counts of unlawfully making or possessing a destructive device. He bonded out of jail and was taken in for a mental health evaluation.

“Proceedings surrounding Drake’s involuntary mental health commitment are confidential and we cannot provide any additional information,” the sheriff’s office said.

Drake must wear a court-ordered electric monitor following his release from the mental health facility. He’s also prohibited from being within 1,000 feet of any school.

An investigation into the charges is active and ongoing.

