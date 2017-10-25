Lawmakers pushing to stop child marriage in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Capitol News Service) – Some Florida lawmakers are working to put a stop to child marriage in the Sunshine State.

Florida has one of the loosest child marriage laws in the nation. 1,000 people under the age of 18 are married each year in the state of Florida.

Florida’s lax marriage laws are to blame, allowing children of any age to be wed if a pregnancy is involved. It’s how Sherry Johnson Ended up being forced to marry her rapist at the young age of 11.

Jeanne Smoot with the Tahirih Justice Center says that during a 6-year period, more than 400 children were married to a spouse who’s age difference would make sexual relations between the two statutory rape. Experts say the age differences often lead to sexual abuse and domestic violence.

After a failed attempt at changing the law in 2013, the idea of tightening that state’s marriage law is once again on the table. New legislation seeks to outlaw any marriage for an individual younger than 18.

“The proposal would make Florida’s marriage laws the strictest in the nation,” said Republican Senator Lizbeth Benacquisto of Fort Myers.

Between 2010 and 2016, 12 children in Florida under the age of 18 were married to men more than twice their age.

