Lawmakers pushing to stop child marriage in Florida

Capitol News Service Published:
State of Florida flag

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Capitol News Service) – Some Florida lawmakers are working to put a stop to child marriage in the Sunshine State.

Florida has one of the loosest child marriage laws in the nation. 1,000 people under the age of 18 are married each year in the state of Florida.

Florida’s lax marriage laws are to blame, allowing children of any age to be wed if a pregnancy is involved. It’s how Sherry Johnson Ended up being forced to marry her rapist at the young age of 11.

Jeanne Smoot with the Tahirih Justice Center says that during a 6-year period, more than 400 children were married to a spouse who’s age difference would make sexual relations between the two statutory rape. Experts say the age differences often lead to sexual abuse and domestic violence.

After a failed attempt at changing the law in 2013, the idea of tightening that state’s marriage  law is once again on the table. New legislation seeks to outlaw any marriage for an individual younger than 18.

“The proposal would make Florida’s marriage laws the strictest in the nation,” said Republican Senator Lizbeth Benacquisto of Fort Myers.

Between 2010 and 2016, 12 children in Florida under the age of 18 were married to men more than twice their age.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s