SPCA Florida is inviting the community to dress up their pets in costume and show them off at The Howl-O-Ween Costume Party & Parade this Sunday from 3-6 pm at The Sail, located next to the Tampa Convention Center.

The costume party and parade are free and prizes will be awarded. There will be food trucks to purchase food and drinks from, as well as vendor booths and a live DJ.

“For the past three years, SPCA Florida has been working with The Sail and Tampa Convention Center to collaborate on The Sail’s Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest and Parade! For 2017, we are making this happen and we are very excited about the developing partnership. This is a very, pet friendly event and anyone from the animal welfare community is welcome to join,” explains Adam Stanfield, SPCA Florida Executive Director.

Come out and join the hundreds of pet owners and pets to make the 2017 Howl-O-Ween event a ghoulish good time! For more information and to register for the costume party, visit http://www.spcaflorida.org/howl.