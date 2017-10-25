Headlines: Hate-based graffiti at local school; Rays moving to Ybor? Snake bites child at day care

TODAY’S WEATHER
Hello fall! Temperatures are about 10 degrees lower than normal. See your full forecast here.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Hate-based graffiti found at Venice High School
- Tampa Bay Rays look to leave St. Pete & Trop for new Ybor City ballpark
- Driver of truck stolen during carjacking dies after shootout with St. Pete police
- Anti-texting legislation moving forward in Florida Capitol
- Child bitten by venomous snake at Florida day care center
- Gunshots ring out in Seminole Heights, residents call 911 fearing 4th victim
- VIDEO: Florida deputy accused of stealing from dead man’s home
- TECO adding more lighting in Seminole Heights following 3 murders
- Orange Co. teacher fired after girl hit in face with scissors
- Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Fats Domino dies at age 89
DON’T MISS IT
- WATCH: 5-foot gator pulled from underground pipe at Martin County construction site
- Disturbing video of woman attacked while holding baby goes viral
- 8 fun ways to celebrate Halloween in Tampa Bay
- 2017 Tampa Heart Walk Telethon: Help us raise $50,000 to fight heart disease