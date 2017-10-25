Hate-based graffiti found at Venice High School

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A high school in Venice was hit by vandals overnight, according to officials.

Students and parents at Venice High School were notified Wednesday morning of the incident.

School officials say three boys illegally went onto Venice High School grounds around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and vandalized the school.

The vandalism included hate-based graffiti, school officials say.

According to school officials, the school is celebrating Unity Day on campus Wednesday.

“This is an opportunity for all us to come together and take a stand against bullying,” Principal Eric Jackson said in an announcement to students and staff. “This is a day to stand united for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion. Unity Day also serves as an opportunity for all of us to consider differences in viewpoint and culture so that they are appreciated rather than feared.”

In a message sent to parents via robocall and email, Principal Jackson called the vandalism highly unacceptable and said it is considered a felony crime.

“This was an act of ignorance and is not a true reflection of Venice High School’s values and morals,” Jackson said.

The school’s custodial team and district facilities are now working to clean up the graffiti.

The administration at Venice High School is working with Venice police to find out who was behind the vandalism. They are offering a $1,000 reward for information that results in an arrest.

MORE TOP STORIES: