Shira Berk is here from Goodie Girl to show us some great Halloween desserts.
RECIPES:
- Dessert Pockets
- Crush cookies in single serving bag
- Cut bag along open (wide side)
- Add scoop of Ice cream and mini marshmallows • Add whip cream • Add fudge • Add candies or sprinkles • (inspired by) http://myglutenfreemiami.com/gluten-free-campfire-dessert-bags/
- Kitchen Sink Bark with Popcorn
- Prepare baking sheet with parchment paper • Melt white chocolate • Cut (refrigerated) cookies into small pieces with kitchen shears • Mix favorite toppings like seeds, nuts, dried fruit • Pour melted chocolate onto paper and spread about ¼ inch thick • Sprinkle crushed cookies • Sprinkle mixed toppings • Dust with sea salt • Refrigerate for one hour • (inspired by) http://www.goodiegirlcookies.com/goodie-girl-white-chocolate-bark/
- Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Use a melon baller to scoop ice cream between two cookies
- Cookies and Cream Pudding Pops
- Midnight brownie food processed to soil consistency • Package of vanilla pudding • 1 cup of fat free half&half • 1 cup skim plus • Blend and freeze in pop molds