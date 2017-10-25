Halloween Desserts

Shira Berk is here from Goodie Girl to show us some great Halloween desserts.

RECIPES:

  1. Dessert Pockets
  1. Kitchen Sink Bark with Popcorn
  • Prepare baking sheet with parchment paper • Melt white chocolate • Cut (refrigerated) cookies into small pieces with kitchen shears • Mix favorite toppings like seeds, nuts, dried fruit • Pour melted chocolate onto paper and spread about ¼ inch thick • Sprinkle crushed cookies • Sprinkle mixed toppings • Dust with sea salt • Refrigerate for one hour • (inspired by) http://www.goodiegirlcookies.com/goodie-girl-white-chocolate-bark/
  1. Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Use a melon baller to scoop ice cream between two cookies
  1. Cookies and Cream Pudding Pops
  • Midnight brownie food processed to soil consistency • Package of vanilla pudding • 1 cup of fat free half&half • 1 cup skim plus • Blend and freeze in pop molds

