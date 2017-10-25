Gulf Highlands Elementary students say ‘thank you’ to Pasco sheriff’s office for keeping them safe during shoot out

By Published:

(WFLA) – A local elementary school caught in the middle of a dramatic shootout took time to say a big “thanks” on Wednesday to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office for keeping them safe.

On October 12, Pasco sheriff’s office deputies found themselves in an intense gun battle with an armed man.

When the shooting happened just two blocks away, Gulf Highlands Elementary School immediately went into lockdown and approximately five dozen deputies surrounded the school.

Wednesday, deputies were surrounded by love from a student body grateful to be kept safe.

News Channel 8’s Rod Carter has much more on this story in the video above.

Follow Rod Carter on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s