Gulf Highlands Elementary students say ‘thank you’ to Pasco sheriff’s office for keeping them safe during shoot out

(WFLA) – A local elementary school caught in the middle of a dramatic shootout took time to say a big “thanks” on Wednesday to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office for keeping them safe.

On October 12, Pasco sheriff’s office deputies found themselves in an intense gun battle with an armed man.

When the shooting happened just two blocks away, Gulf Highlands Elementary School immediately went into lockdown and approximately five dozen deputies surrounded the school.

Wednesday, deputies were surrounded by love from a student body grateful to be kept safe.

