Get the scare of a lifetime at Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With less than a week left until Halloween, organizers over at Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream are pulling out all the stops to make sure visitors get the scare of a lifetime.

This weekend is the last time this season you will be able to enjoy the park’s seven haunted houses, scare zones and live entertainment.

A couple of the things makes this haunted attraction unique is that they have hundreds of roaming creatures throughout the park ready to jump out and scare you at any moment and visitors get to take advantage of thrill rides in the dark. But don’t be surprised if you are riding a roller coaster beside a Goon or Goblin or any of the parks scary creatures.

This Halloween fright fest goes until 1 a.m.

For more information go to HowlOScream.com

DON’T MISS IT