Free Sushi Day At P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang's is rolling out free sushi for one day only!

On Thursday, October 26th, dine-in and get one complimentary California or Spicy Tuna roll.

P.F. Chang’s says on the website that they first launched Free Sushi Day in 2016 by giving away 98,600 California and Spicy Tuna rolls in 212 restaurants.

Since they received such an incredible response, they’re doing it again this year.

Check to see if your location is offering the deal.

Find location information by visiting the PF Chang website.

