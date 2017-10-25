Florida teacher’s aide gave student STD, police say

Tavares Police Department

EUSTIS, Fla. (WFLA) –  An alternative school employee in Tavares has been accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student and giving her a sexually transmitted disease, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Alex Palomino, 27, was charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor after the student’s father contacted police.

According to jail records, the minor admitted to having sex with the former teacher’s aide three times during their relationship, which lasted for several months.

The girl said they started communicating via Snapchat and Palomino asked her on a date. They met for sex three times at a hotel in downtown Tavares, and continued to see each other until Palomino fell into financial hardship, the newspaper reports.

Police said the girl’s pediatrician diagnosed her with a sexually transmitted disease, but did not specify the type of STD.

The teen’s father suspected the relationship and contacted the police.

According to WFTV, Palomino was a behavioral technician at Lake Academy in Eustis.

A school spokesperson told the news station Palomino was fired for unrelated issues before the beginning of the school year. It’s still unclear why he was fired. The school district reportedly notified the Department of Children and Families about the sexual allegations.

Palomino was booked Saturday at the Lake County Jail. He was being held Monday in lieu of $45,000 bail.

Investigators are worried there could be other victims due to rumors the aide was involved with another student who is 16.

