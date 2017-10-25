Florida boy’s death in underground sewage system prompts safety checks

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – The death of a 3-year-old boy who was found in an underground sewage system tank has prompted the mayor of a Florida city to order safety reviews at hundreds of parks.

The Florida Times-Union reports Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said the “city is in mourning” over the death of Amari Harley, who went missing during a family outing at Bruce Park on Sunday. His body was later found in the tank.

The newspaper reports a resident complained to the city in January about “an uncovered hole with water and sewage trash” next to the restroom.

Curry said the city made repairs the next day.

The next month another repair was made and city records show monthly inspections through September showed no problems with the tanks.

An investigation continues.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s