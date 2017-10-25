Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child porn possession

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography, authorities said Wednesday.
The arrest of Bruce Paddock was confirmed by a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly.
-
RELATED: Victim of Las Vegas shooting wakes up, takes steps
-
RELATED: Las Vegas gunman targeted responding police, jet fuel tanks
-
RELATED: Motive in Las Vegas shooting still unclear, FBI director says
Bruce Paddock is not considered a suspect in the Las Vegas shooting. The child porn case predated the Oct. 1 shooting, the official said. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.
Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more were wounded Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower. Stephen Paddock was found dead.
Another brother, Eric Paddock, spoke to media following the shooting but Bruce Paddock did not.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Driver of truck stolen during carjacking dies after shootout with St. Pete police
- Tampa Bay Rays look to leave St. Pete & Trop for new Ybor City ballpark
- VIDEO: Florida deputy accused of stealing from dead man’s home
- Free Sushi Day at P.F. Changs on Oct. 26
- Child bitten by venomous snake at Florida day care center
- Body found is missing Texas toddler; father says she choked on milk
- Park hikers may have died in ‘sympathetic murder-suicide’
- Citrus County Animal Control officers seize 65 dogs from elderly couple
- 8 fun ways to celebrate Halloween in Tampa Bay