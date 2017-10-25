Driver of truck stolen during carjacking dies after shootout with St. Pete police

By Published: Updated:
A carjacking suspect died after a shootout with police in this St. Pete alley.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who was driving a pickup truck that was stolen during a carjacking on Monday night is dead after a shootout with police in a St. Pete alley.

The carjacking happened at 8:45 p.m.Monday at 4800 20th Ave South in St. Petersburg.

Two armed men were in a car that was in front of a white pickup truck. The men got out of their car, went to the truck’s driver and told the victim to get out of the truck. The suspects then took off in the truck.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a St. Petersburg patrol officer spotted the pickup truck that was stolen in the armed carjacking.

When the officer tried to make a traffic stop, the pickup truck turned into an alley behind 2940 Freemont Terrace South. Two patrol cruisers turned in behind him.

A St. Petersburg Police Department spokesperson said there was an exchange of gunfire and the 33-year-old suspect was critically injured and transported to the hospital where he died.

More details will be released at a press conference at 6:30 a.m.

You can watch the news conference on WFLA.com, the WFLA app and the WFLA Facebook page.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

 

 

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s