Driver of truck stolen during carjacking dies after shootout with St. Pete police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who was driving a pickup truck that was stolen during a carjacking on Monday night is dead after a shootout with police in a St. Pete alley.

The carjacking happened at 8:45 p.m.Monday at 4800 20th Ave South in St. Petersburg.

Two armed men were in a car that was in front of a white pickup truck. The men got out of their car, went to the truck’s driver and told the victim to get out of the truck. The suspects then took off in the truck.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a St. Petersburg patrol officer spotted the pickup truck that was stolen in the armed carjacking.

When the officer tried to make a traffic stop, the pickup truck turned into an alley behind 2940 Freemont Terrace South. Two patrol cruisers turned in behind him.

A St. Petersburg Police Department spokesperson said there was an exchange of gunfire and the 33-year-old suspect was critically injured and transported to the hospital where he died.

More details will be released at a press conference at 6:30 a.m.

You can watch the news conference on WFLA.com, the WFLA app and the WFLA Facebook page.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-