Amazon device allows couriers to enter your house to deliver package

Published:
FILE - In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from Amazon.com in Palo Alto, Calif. A joke book written by a conservative author and filled with blank pages in a dig at Democrats topped Amazon's list of best sellers on March 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

SEATTLE, WA (WCMH) — The Amazon Key will allow couriers and other people you trust to enter your home when you aren’t there.

According to Amazon, the Key kit runs about $250 and will allow you remotely grant temporary access to people you trust, including the delivery of your package by a courier to the inside of your home.

The kit comes with a smart lock, a camera and two-way audio.

The system works when a courier scans the package which sends a signal asking permission to unlock the door using Amazon Key. That’s when the camera starts recording, allowing you to see what’s happening in your home.

“The driver will then place the package just inside your door and request to relock the door. Once the delivery is complete and your door is relocked, you’ll get a final notification and can watch a video clip of the delivery,” Amazon states on its website.

Amazon says you do have the option to disable the device.’

