8 fun ways to celebrate Halloween in Tampa Bay

1. Pumpkin Palooza (Ends on October 27)

If you’re feeling a little charitable this Halloween season, you can purchase one of 21 decorated pumpkins to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay. Get the details

2. Winter’s Trick or Tweet Halloween Party (October 27-October 31)

Step into the Creepy Creature Sea Cavern to enjoy coloring stations, create your own paper mask stations, spooky fog, under-the-sea décor and pumpkins galore. Get the details

3. Halloween Block Party (October 28)

For the first time ever “A Nightmare on Franklin Street” block party kicks off with live musical performances and DJs, upscale drink service, professional decor and the area’s biggest costume contest, with $15,000 in prizes. Get the details

4. Guppyween (October 28, October 29)

Grab the kids and enjoy a different kind of trick-or-treating through The Florida Aquarium. Get the details

5. Safari of Fun (Weekends until October 29)

Don’t miss out on trick-or-treating with your favorite zoo animals and fall festival activities including a hay bale maze, dance parties, games and character parades throughout the day. Get the details

6. SCREAM-A-GEDDON (Every night until November 4)

Visit the scariest of haunted places in the Tampa Bay area with a group of friends to see who can last the longest. Get the details

7. Halloween Horror Nights (Select nights until November 4)

Come face-to-face with unimaginable horrors as they venture through nine disturbingly-real haunted houses, five terrifying scare zones and two incredible live shows at Universal Orlando. Get the details

8. Night of the Living Dead (Select nights until November 5)

This stage play springs to life (and death) as the Night of the Living Dead attacks. Will you survive? Get the details

