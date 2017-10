It’s that time of year again when homeowners and DIY enthusiasts start planning their fall projects. And what better way to get viewers in the swing of things than a segment on DIY Do’s and Don’ts with HGTV’s Design Star Winner, Jennifer Bertrand. Bertrand is a seasoned designer, TV host and artist. Jennifer can help viewers navigate the trends, the classics and everything they will need to be excited to tackle a DIY project.

Advertisement