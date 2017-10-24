Video: St. Pete police detectives looking for person who may have information about hit-and-run

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police detectives are trying to find a person who may have information about a hit-and-run that injured a bystander on Oct. 14.

The victim was walking in the 3500 block of 2nd Avenue North just before 6 p.m. when a dark colored car hit her and left.

The victim’s injuries were not fatal, but she suffered broken bones.

Police would like to identify and talk to a transgender woman with gaps in her teeth, who may go by “Grim” or “Graham.”

If you know anything about the incident or if you think you may know who the woman is, please call police as 727-893-7780 or text your anonymous tip to TIP-411.

