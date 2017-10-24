University of Florida student falls from balcony, dies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A 20-year-old University of Florida student has died in a fall from a third-floor balcony at an apartment complex.
Gainesville Police Department Lt. Paris Owens tells news outlets that witnesses called police when they saw Ian Burns fall shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday.
An incident report says Burns was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital. It didn’t indicate when he died.
The report also didn’t say how Burns fell.
The university’s student newspaper, the Independent Florida Alligator reported that Burns was a mechanical engineering senior. His family lives in West Palm Beach.
No further details were immediately available.
