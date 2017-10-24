Tiger Woods expected to make plea deal at DUI hearing in Palm Beach Co. Friday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is expected to make a plea deal at a DUI hearing in Palm Beach County on Friday.
The hearing was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was postponed. No reason was given for the change.
The 41-year-old superstar golfer is scheduled to plead guilty to reckless driving.
Woods was arrested May 29 when officers found him unconscious in his parked Mercedes-Benz. A toxicology report showed he had the active ingredient for marijuana, two painkillers, a sleep drug and an anti-anxiety drug but no alcohol in his system.
In the diversion program, Woods would spend a year on probation, pay a $250 fine and attend DUI school along with other conditions.
