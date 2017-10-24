Tampa police giving out light bulbs in Seminole Heights following murders

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police Department officers are distributing light bulbs to Seminole Heights residents to improve safety following three unsolved murders in the historic neighborhood.

The three victims were shot and killed over a 10-day stretch: Benjamin Mitchell, 22, was killed on Oct. 9 at North 15th Street and Frierson Avenue; Monica Hoffa, 32, was killed on Oct. 13 in the 1000 block of New Orleans Avenue East, and Anthony Naiboa, 20, was killed on 15th Street near Wilder Avenue.

So far, TPD has given out around 100 light bulbs.

The police department is offering help to anyone in the community, including the elderly, who may need assistance getting a new light bulb and installing it.

For more information about the light bulbs, contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.

A total of $25,000 in reward money is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrests of the unknown suspect or suspects involved in the homicide cases. Anyone with information regarding the suspect(s) is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477, report anonymously online or send a tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the unknown suspect(s) involved in these homicide cases.

The total cash reward of up to $25,000 may be split if multiple suspects are identified and arrested.

