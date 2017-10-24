Sumter deputy accused of stealing and pawning guns

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputy is out of a job after he was arrested for stealing guns and then pawning them.

Detectives arrested former Sumter County Deputy William Rappleyea on two counts of grand theft of a firearm and two counts of violation of the pawnbroker’s act.

Detectives began investigating the case on Oct. 23 after a woman reported that Rappleyea stole her guns. The woman said she had known William Rappleyea for several years. As a result of their friendship, she loaned Rappleyea six of her firearms so he could use them when teaching concealed weapons classes.

The woman told investigators that she confronted Rappleyea about the guns last week and he told her the firearms she loaned him had been pawned.

The woman then went to the sheriff’s office to report the theft.

Detectives investigated and discovered Rappleyea did pawn the two firearms that the woman had reported missing, a Sig Sauer model 2022 handgun, and a Rock Island .45 caliber handgun.

Investigators are trying to figure out what happened to the other firearms that were loaned to Rappleyea.

Rappleyea was arrested and booked into the Sumter County Detention Center with bond set at $6,000.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said that Rappleyea has resigned.

Rappleyea had been employed with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office since April 2006 and was most recently assigned to the Community Outreach Division.

